Cliff Richard Hopes Vera Lynn Duet of ‘We’ll Meet Again’ Will Get a Release

WENN

The ‘Devil Woman’ hitmaker tends to make the revelation more than their unreleased collaboration when paying out tribute to the ‘Forces’ Sweetheart’, who not long ago passed away at the age of 103.

Sir Cliff Richard is hoping his model of wartime anthem “We’ll Meet Again” with Dame Vera Lynn will last but not least get a release following the beloved singer’s death this week.

Dame Vera, who grew to become acknowledged as the “Forces’ Sweetheart” soon after recording the song in the 1930s, died on Thursday, June 18, aged 103, and even though paying out tribute to the icon on the radio on Friday, Richard exposed he had the pleasure of recording the track with Lynn.

“I did record ‘We’ll Meet Again’ with her but it’s still in the banks, the troughs, somewhere hidden away. We didn’t get to use it yet,” Sir Cliff mentioned, including that Dame Vera was “a wonderful, wonderful person and a great individual to look up to.”

“I don’t know whether I can speak for everybody in Britain but I think most countries need something, something that they can look towards and aim at, and certainly she’s one of those icons that you can look and aim at. Sometimes I feel that we throw around things like the word ‘legend’ and icon almost too freely. Every now and then, with the passing of Vera Lynn, you’re suddenly reminded, ‘Oh my goodness, you know. I was one of the lucky ones.’ ”

“I was never really close to her but I’ve been close to her physically and we actually did work together and I could see, these people that were the remnants of the folks that survived the World War Two were reaching out to her. As a pop singer, you get used to being reached out at, but they weren’t reaching out for a pop singer, they were reaching for someone that they truly seemed to love.”