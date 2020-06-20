China sees two-month high in confirmed cases of coronavirus

China reported on Sunday that the nation had 57 new confirmed cases of coronavirus as of midnight on Saturday — the highest variety of infections it has reported in two months.

The spike in cases — which seem to have originated in a wholesale meals market place in Beijing — has induced Chinese authorities to selectively lock down at-threat places, highlighting how nations in search of a return to normalcy soon after lowering transmission of the virus are nonetheless at threat of new outbreaks.

For practically two months, there had been practically no new cases of coronavirus reported in Beijing. But on Friday, one particular new situation was reported, a variety that rose drastically on Saturday.

Make contact with tracing suggests that the cases originated at Xinfadi, one particular of the greatest meals markets in Asia. How the coronavirus arrived at Xinfadi is unclear nonetheless, government officials have begun to attribute the new infections to foreign vacationers.

“Our preliminary assessment is the virus came from overseas,” Yang Peng, a government epidemiologist, informed state media, in accordance to Reuters. “We still can’t determine how it got here. It might’ve been on contaminated seafood or meat, or spread from the feces of people inside the market.”

The capital speedily took measures to alert the public and manage the spread of the virus with what officials have described as a “wartime” strategy. “Beijing has entered an extraordinary period,” city spokesman Xu Hejian mentioned at a conference, per Reuters.

Authorities closed Xinfadi, locked down practically a dozen residential communities close to the market place, and put in a fence to block a street major to a group of apartment buildings, in accordance to the Linked Press. Other neighborhoods in Beijing have been deemed to be at medium threat for the spread, and at least 10 Chinese cities have informed residents to not go to the capital.

But in spite of these precautions, the virus has previously spread past Beijing: There are two confirmed cases in the neighboring province of Liaoning that have been traced back to get in touch with with folks contaminated in the city.

It is unclear how trustworthy the numbers are, and how exact the claims about the outbreak’s origin are. Professionals like Isaac Stone Fish, a senior fellow at the Asia Society’s Center on US-China Relations, have raised considerations that “Chinese statistics are growing more and more untrustworthy” in excess of the program of the worldwide pandemic, and that the government has an curiosity in downplaying statistics that cast China’s management of the virus in a detrimental light. That currently being mentioned, it is noteworthy that China has openly acknowledged a spike in cases — and spread past one particular city.

As lockdowns ease, some nations are seeing new spikes in infections

China is just one particular instance of a phenomenon witnessed in nations all around the planet, in which eased lockdowns have been followed by new upticks in confirmed coronavirus cases.

South Korea, which started opening nonessential companies in early May well, is reporting an raise in cases linked to churches, nightclubs, warehouses, and door-to-door salesmanship.

In the US, coronavirus cases are surging across the Sunbelt and the West soon after states in these areas opened up companies and relaxed social distancing protocols. In accordance to the New York Times’s Julie Bosman and Mitch Smith, reopenings seem to be a major issue in the acceleration of new cases: “There is ample reason to tie the latest surge of infections to relatively early reopenings. Clusters of infections in food processing facilities, jails and nursing homes continue to create hot spots in some places, but they do not explain the broader pattern.”

As opposed to China and South Korea, nonetheless, the US did not — and does not — apply an aggressive top rated-down strategy to curbing the spread of the virus. China employs sweeping lockdowns and surveillance, even though South Korea makes use of extremely sophisticated get in touch with tracing and quarantine regimes to isolate scorching spots.

The US, by contrast, has encouraged state and regional governments to take care of lockdowns as they want, and produced no comparable approach for swiftly identifying and isolating contaminated communities. This has led to considerations that outbreaks like the one particular in Beijing will not always be dealt with speedily by authorities in the US, and that surges in cases could precise a higher toll.

