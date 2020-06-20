Chinese lawmakers on Saturday pressed forward with a contentious draft protection law for Hong Kong, signaling that they would quickly pass the legislation, which would deepen the Communist Party’s domination of the territory.

A meeting in Beijing of the Nationwide People’s Congress Standing Committee — a choose entire body of lawmakers who can make legislation — undertook “initial deliberation” of the draft protection law this week, Tam Yiu-chung, a member of the committee, advised RTHK, the Hong Kong information broadcaster.

Mr. Tam stated the committee would not vote on the law for the duration of the session, which was to finish Saturday, leaving that for a later on meeting.

There was no official announcement from the Standing Committee by midday Saturday. But other Hong Kong information shops, which include Ming Pao and South China Morning Publish, also stated the law would not go to a vote that day.