Chicago Rapper Tray Savage Murdered; Graphic Pics Of Rapper’s Body Leak!

Well known Chicago rapper Tray Savage was murdered yesterday in Chicago,. MTO Information can verify. The rapper, who was just 26, was shot in what police are calling a “drive by” killing.

The musician – who was a portion of Chief Keef’s record label – died all over 11 AM following a individual opened fire and struck Tray’s neck and shoulder, law enforcement advised MTO Information.

In accordance to police, the Received the Mac lyricist was driving when he was shot at. Tray was hit and his automobile crashed into 3 parked automobiles.

Tray was rushed to the University of Chicago Healthcare Center, in which he was later on pronounced dead.

The Faces rapper was dropping his girlfriend off at the time he was struck with gunfire, the Chicago Sun Instances reported.

Kentray “Savage” Younger lived in the community in which he was struck and killed, the publication claimed.

Police nevertheless do not have a suspect in custody and a homicide investigation is ongoing.

Graphic photographs displaying the vehicle crash, and Tray’s covered physique had been launched on Twitter: