Cedar Hill ISD Athlete Tests Positive For COVID-19 As Voluntary Workouts Continue – Dallas / Fort Worth

CEDAR HILL, Texas () – A pupil-athlete at Cedar Hill ISD has examined beneficial for COVID-19 as voluntary summer season exercises proceed, officials explained Saturday.

Officials did not specify what sport the athlete plays but explained he did not demonstrate signs and symptoms and did not contract it on campus or at practice.

In accordance to officials, athletes and coaches have been separated into smaller groups, or “pods,” throughout voluntary summer season exercises in purchase to reduce big groups throughout the pandemic.

A coach and 15 athletes who had been in that contaminated student’s group will now have to self-quarantine for 14 days, officials explained.

“The CHISD Athletic Staff has done a very good job of addressing this situation quickly and effectively,” Cedar Hill ISD Superintendent Gerald Hudson explained. “We are grateful for their efforts to create a healthy environment for our scholar-athletes and staff.”

Officials explained the voluntary exercises will be capable to resume for the other coaches and athletes. Suggestions this kind of as day-to-day temperature checks and disinfecting regions utilized for practices continue to be in area.