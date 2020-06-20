Cardi B Is Being Criticized – For Bringing Her Baby To THE CLUB!! (Pics)

Bradley Lamb
Cardi B is getting criticized this morning, for bringing her two 12 months previous daughter Kulture out to a nightclub, MTO Information has realized.

But in Cardi’s defense, it was not a normal nightclub – the two attended Teyana Taylor’s unique listening celebration for her new album entitled “The Album”. 

Each Cardi and minor Kulture the two looked chic as the two girls wore matching yellow outfits. Cardi had on a signature customized hazmat suit made for Teyana’s visitors. 

