Cardi B Is Being Criticized – For Bringing Her Baby To THE CLUB!! (Pics)

Cardi B is getting criticized this morning, for bringing her two 12 months previous daughter Kulture out to a nightclub, MTO Information has realized.

But in Cardi’s defense, it was not a normal nightclub – the two attended Teyana Taylor’s unique listening celebration for her new album entitled “The Album”.

Each Cardi and minor Kulture the two looked chic as the two girls wore matching yellow outfits. Cardi had on a signature customized hazmat suit made for Teyana’s visitors.

Offset arrived later on and the three appreciated their time with other people who attended the listening celebration. The celebration was largely grownups – and integrated dancing, consuming, and the typical nightclub conduct.

Cardi and Offset created certain that Kulture was protected, by displaying up with additional protection.

As observed in the image, Offset was spotted embracing his daughter and smiling for the camera with Cardi B behind him.