The mayor of Bruges, Belgium”s Western Flanders capital city, was stabbed in the neck on Saturday.

A guy has been arrested, the city’s prosecutor advised the press.

The 62-yr-previous mayor and attorney Dirk De fauw, of the Flemish Christian Democratic Celebration (CD,ampV), was taken to hospital for an operation.

His problem is now “secure”, prosecutor’s spokeswoman Céline D’havé explained, with out providing even more information.

She confirmed that an investigation had been opened for “attempted murder” and entrusted to an investigating judge.

Community paper Het Laatste Nieuws reported the incident occurred in the morning within the mayor’s law company developing, in the city’s Sint-Andries district (Saint-André), alleging that the attacker could be 1 of the company’s customers.

Authorities have not launched any precise info on the suspect.

“It is as well early to say anything at all, we are investigating the circumstances,” D’havé explained.

“Remain powerful and get nicely quickly!” CD,ampV’s president Joachim Coens tweeted after the incident.