Boston man posed as wealthy Greek scion, defrauded investors, SEC says

BOSTON (AP) — A Boston man posed as a member of a wealthy Greek shipping relatives and defrauded traders out of far more than $300,000, the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission explained in a complaint filed in Boston federal court Thursday.

The company explained Vassilios Trikantzopoulos has claimed to be the funds manager overseeing far more than $100 million of his family’s assets given that at least 2015.

Trikantzopoulos promised traders hefty earnings if they contributed to his worldwide true estate ventures or he’d return their funds in complete, the SEC explained.

As a substitute, Trikantzopoulos diverted tens of 1000’s of bucks for lease and other private costs, and failed to refund when his ventures did not pan out, the company explained.

The SEC explained Trikantzopoulos’ Boston-primarily based corporations, Navis Ventures, also had no considerable assets or operations. Trikantzopoulos’ attorney declined to comment.