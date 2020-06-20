Bloomberg outlines what to expect at WWDC, new Apple TV and HomePod coming ‘later this year’

Ahead of WWDC 2020 officially kicking off on Monday, a new report from Bloomberg right now gives a broader seem at what to expect. The report explains that hardware this kind of as a new Apple TV and HomePod will be saved for later on this 12 months, with WWDC focusing principally on new software package.

The report reiterates that Apple will announce a transition from Intel chips to ARM chips for the Mac lineup. In addition to this chip transition, Bloomberg says this year’s macOS update will enhance “porting iOS updates to the computers.” This most likely signifies the continued method of bringing additional functions and applications from iOS and iPadOS to the Mac. For instance, has reported that Apple programs to deliver the iPad model of the Messages app to the Mac this 12 months.

Hardware upgrades for the Apple TV and HomePod will be saved for later on this 12 months, in accordance to today’s report:

Apple programs small upgrades for the Apple TV set-prime box’s software package with a new model of the hardware in the performs for as quickly as later on this 12 months, although the Apple View is anticipated to get new faces, a mode for youngsters and, most notably, a new rest monitoring app. And it is functioning on a new smaller sized HomePod for later on this 12 months.

The HomePod will also quickly include help for third-celebration music companies this kind of as Spotify, today’s report says. This follows a very similar declare from earlier this 12 months. Apple has also “weighed opening iOS further to third-party apps,” this kind of as transforming the default electronic mail app and internet browser, the report adds. It is unclear if this will be announced WWDC 2020.

For iOS, the report reiterates that Apple has “revamped its software testing process” to enable enhance stability and lessen bugs this 12 months. This follows final year’s buggy release of iOS 13.

The Bloomberg report concludes that these software package updates “set the stage” for a assortment of new hardware goods coming this 12 months:

The software package updates will set the stage for a variety of new hardware gadgets also launching this 12 months, like a new Apple View, 4 redesigned iPhones, the new HomePod and Apple TV box, as properly as updates to the iMac and MacBook Professional. The firm also programs its initially pair of above-ear headphones as properly as an accessory for discovering bodily objects, which will integrate with the new software package.

You can study our complete roundup of what to expect at WWDC 2020 right here.

