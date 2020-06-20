Blast From the Past! Revisit E!’s First Friends Set Visit

This June, E! turns 30! To celebrate we’re wanting back at the most monumental moments in pop culture.

In which have been you when Friends premiered in 1994? We have been on set.

To celebrate our 30th anniversary, we have gone to the vaults and are offering you footage from the incredibly 1st set visits to some of your favored exhibits.

When Friends premiered in September 1994, E! was just four many years outdated. And that is just about how youthful Jennifer Aniston, Lisa Kudrow, Courteney Cox, David Schwimmer, Matthew Perry and Matt LeBlanc appear in our 1st interviews with them.

“We describe it as anything but Generation X. There’s six very real characters who are in the transition post-college and pre-kind of marital settled, children, the whole thing. And everyone’s looking for love in the Big Apple and trying to, if not find the career of choice, then at least achieve as much as one can in the career of choice,” Schwimmer stated when asked by Aniston to describe the premise of Friends.