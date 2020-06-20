Black Lives Matter hosts free COVID-19 testing as part of Juneteenth celebration in Denver

Saturday, Black Lives Matter have been in front of the Denver City and County Creating searching to enable men and women get examined for COVID-19.

“We want to make positive that African Americans and other [minority groups] have the potential to get examined. But not only get examined but have the assets they want if they get confirmed constructive,” stated Kim Desmond, director for the Mayor’s Workplace on Social Equity and Innovation.

With the city assisting, this makeshift testing facility looked to do hundreds of exams on Saturday as part of their Juneteenth festivities.

“We actually had someone in BLM5280 be affected, so this hits really close to home, and that’s why we want to make sure we’re supporting our community,” stated Apryl Alexander, Black Lives Matter 5280 organizer.

