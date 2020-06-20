Beyonce Debuts Surprise Song ‘Black Parade’ to Support New Initiative

Instagram

Beyonce Knowles marks Juneteenth by launching a new Black Parade initiative in a bid to help black-owned little companies in the wake of Black Lives Matter protests.

Beyonce is urging followers to help black-owned companies with her new Black Parade initiative.

The “Halo” star shared her new venture on Friday, June 19, 2020, which was also Juneteenth – the anniversary of the date in 1865 when the final slaves have been freed in the U.S. following the Civil War – posting a directory of little companies in the U.S. owned by black men and women on her web site.

“Happy Juneteenth Weekend,” she penned on Instagram whilst announcing the initiative. “I hope we continue to share joy and celebrate each other, even in the midst of struggle. Please continue to remember our beauty, strength and power.”

Along with the web site characteristic, the star also dropped a shock new single, “Black Parade”, to market the venture.

Proceeds from the song will advantage BeyGOOD’s Black Enterprise Effect Fund, administered by the Nationwide Urban League, which supports black-owned little companies.