Belmont Stakes payout breakdown: How much prize money will the winner get in 2020?

The very first Triple Crown race of a 12 months that is upended sporting schedules close to the planet is the Belmont Stakes on Saturday.

Even though the Preakness Stakes and Kentucky Derby have been pushed back appreciably by the coronavirus pandemic, Belmont is nonetheless taking area in June as it did final 12 months, when Sir Winston completed ahead of the area.

The COVID-19 outbreak has nonetheless taken its toll on the New York competitors, even though, by limiting the readily available prize rewards for its winners relative to 2019.

Here is a seem at what the winning sides will get Saturday, as nicely as how the Belmont purse stacks up towards its Triple Crown counterparts.

What is the Belmont Stakes purse in 2020?

This year’s Belmont Stakes purse is $one million. That is a steep drop from the $one.five million purse from 2019.

How much money does the Belmont Stakes winner get?

The winner of the 2020 Belmont Stakes on Saturday will obtain $535,000 — equivalent to 53.five % of the complete prize money up for grabs.

Final 12 months, the winner (Sir Winston) acquired $800,000.

Prize money breakdown for Belmont Stakes 2020

The $one million purse for the Belmont Stakes will be broken down between the prime-5 finishers in the following method.

Spot Prize Cash 1st $535,000 2nd $200,000 3rd $110,000 4th $60,000 5th $30,000

Belmont Stakes prize money in contrast to other Triple Crown races

The Kentucky Derby will consider area this September, although the Preakness Stakes will run in October.

The Derby has the highest purse of any Triple Crown race. The 2020 Preakness Stakes purse has nevertheless to be announced but might be reduce than final year’s in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic.