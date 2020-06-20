Bear Cub Dies After Being Trapped Following Recent Sierra Madre Attack – Los Angeles

SIERRA MADRE (CBSLA) — A bear cub has died soon after currently being trapped following a current bear assault in Sierra Madre.

In accordance to officials with California Fish and Wildlife, a lady was attacked by a bear Monday soon after falling asleep in her backyard.

After the assault was reported, officials set up traps to attempt and catch the bear accountable, but rather caught a female bear and her cub. The two bears have been tranquilized so they could be relocated additional up the mountain, but the cub had a adverse response to the tranquilizer and died.

Officials stated the DNA of the bear that attacked the lady Monday matched that of the bear that attacked a guy in April of 2019.