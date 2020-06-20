BART Provides Free Bus Service Between Lafayette And Rockridge Stations During Tracks Project – San Francisco

LAFAYETTE ( SF) — BART passengers traveling among Lafayette and Rockridge stations in the East Bay this weekend will require to transfer to a cost-free bus due to an ongoing track improve undertaking.

Passengers traveling among the two stations on Saturday and Sunday ought to include 25 minutes to their journeys, in accordance to BART officials.

The Measure RR-funded track substitute undertaking at the Orinda station started off in Could with scheduled shutdown weekends. The subsequent dates are July four-five.

The undertaking consists of changing 4 track switches that are at the finish of their beneficial lives, putting in about three,000 feet of new rail and changing badly worn wooden ties with concrete ones, in accordance to BART.