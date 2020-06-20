Bars, Wineries, Breweries Welcome Back Customers Across SoCal – Los Angeles

HOLLYWOOD (CBSLA) — Bars, wineries and breweries welcomed back consumers across the Southland immediately after months and in spite of a rise in COVID-19 scenarios.

Video along Hollywood Boulevard on Friday evening showed massive crowds. Even though nightclubs attempted to retain the variety of folks within, that led to several remaining outdoors with not a whole lot of social distancing noticeable along sidewalks.

Elsewhere, in Hermosa Seashore, crowds have been also noticeable, and keen to be outdoors. Dining establishments there mentioned they have been in a position to restrict consumers and retain social distancing.

“I’m totally for it. Everyone is keeping their social distance and wearing a mask and I feel very safe,” mentioned Dan Wagner, a Chicago resident.

As of Friday, the coronavirus has killed much more than four,000 folks collectively in LA, OC, San Bernardino, Ventura, and Riverside counties. In these counties, there have been almost 110,000 infections reported and 18,000 who have recovered.