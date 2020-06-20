Ashley Graham Gives Shoutout to Mother After Breaking Tooth on Her Oatmeal Cookies

Instagram

The Sports activities Illustrated cover woman has been self-isolating with her mom, Linda, and her infant son, Isaac, in their Lincoln, Nebraska house just before New York City’s COVID-19 lockdown was announced.

–

Model Ashley Graham is in need to have of a small dental operate immediately after breaking a tooth on a single of her mother’s homemade oatmeal cookies.

The Sports activities Illustrated cover woman has proven off her dental harm in a social media video, explaining her mum is at fault for her unfortunate new appear.

“Shout-out to Linda Graham for making the best oatmeal cookies in the world… and putting them in the freezer… and having your daughter break her tooth on them,” she mentioned in the video posted to her 11 million-plus followers on Instagram.

&#13<br />

In response to her daughter’s publish, Ashley’s mum Linda provided up a different serving, “Cookies anyone?”

Ashley and her mum drove by means of the evening to their Lincoln, Nebraska house from New York City just just before the Major Apple’s coronavirus lockdown was announced – and they’ve been there ever due to the fact with the model’s infant son Isaac.

In late March, Graham informed Miley Cyrus she’s glad the family members received out of New York.

“It’s been a breath of fresh air,” she mentioned. “I’m looking out now and I can see grass… I went for a walk.”