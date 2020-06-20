Ashley Graham Broke Her Tooth Eating An Oatmeal Cookie

I really like cookies. Cookies are excellent.
Cookies have excellent flavors. Cookies have excellent taste.
But there is no cookie in the globe well worth obtaining my tooth break!
On Friday, Ashley Graham posted a video revealing that she broke her tooth soon after biting into a frozen oatmeal cookie her mom manufactured, and all I could say was, “sheesh!”
“Shoutout to Linda Graham for making the best oatmeal cookies in the world,” she stated, whilst covering her mouth.
“And putting them in the freezer…” she extra, gradually major up to the huge reveal.
“And having your daughter break her tooth on them,” she stated, displaying off her broken tooth.
I am just attempting to course of action how a cookie could do this a lot harm:
But fret not. Ashley returned to the graham (get it?) shortly soon after to present off her new pearly white veneers:
“Glued a new one in,” she wrote whilst flossing.
Congrats on your new chompers, Ashley. Now remain away from individuals frozen — and apparently hazardous — oatmeal cookies!
