Ashley Benson Enjoys G-Eazy’s Company at Sister’s Intimate Wedding

The former ‘Pretty Very little Liars’ star has been romantically linked to the ‘No Limit’ rapper immediately after they invested time collectively following her split from her girlfriend of two many years, Cara Delevingne.

Ashley Benson may be acquiring significant with G-Eazy. Significantly less than a month immediately after she was spotted wanting affectionate with the “No Limit” rapper through a Memorial Day outing, the actress acknowledged for her portrayal of Hanna Marin on “Quite Very little Liars” brought him as her date to the intimate wedding ceremony of her sister Shaylene.

Sharing a seem at the rumored couple from the Thursday, June 18 wedding ceremony was Shaylene. By way of Instagram Story, the older sister of the 30-12 months-outdated actress shared a photograph of her dinner celebration at Selanne Steak Tavern in Laguna Seaside, California, in which in the smiling duo could be witnessed between the 10 individuals about the table.

Ashley Benson and G-Eazy joined relatives at sister Shaylene’s intimate wedding ceremony dinner.

Shaylene later on shared a video from her reception in her Story feed. It presented a far better seem at Ashley and Eazy as they chatted with relatives. The “Spring Breakers” actress paired a black dress covered in white dots with tall black boots. Her 31-12 months-outdated date rocked a black suit above a matching black shirt. She was witnessed holding a infant, when he held a martini glass in his hand.

Ashley and Eazy initial sparked dating rumors in early May possibly shortly immediately after calling it quits with girlfriend of two many years Cara Delevingne. The two had been initial witnessed going out collectively to store at the Los Angeles keep Lassens Pure Foods & Nutritional vitamins. The upcoming day, they had been caught on camera sharing a kiss in her auto when choosing up get-out foods.

Even now, a supply insisted to Men and women that Ashley’s romantic relationship with Eazy “feels like just a fling for now. She’s getting over a breakup.” The actress herself appeared to subtly deny the romance by liking a social media submit that read through, “Can’t Ashley have friends now? STOP SAYING ASHLEY CHEATED! OR EVEN CARA! They just need friends right now more than ever.”

Even Cara came to Ashley’s defense at the time. “It’s more important now than ever to spread love, not hate,” the “Carnival Row” actress posted on Instagram Story. She continued in the similar submit, “To everyone hating on @ashleybenson please stop. You don’t know the truth, only her and I do and that’s exactly how it should be.”

Due to the fact then, Ashley and Eazy had been witnessed out collectively once again on a number of events. They had been spotted hanging out collectively on May possibly 25. About this outing, a supply informed E! Information that they “went from a rented place in Malibu to his place in the valley.” The supply additional, “They looked very happy together. They joked around with each other and looked affectionate.”