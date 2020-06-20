Ashley Benson Adds More Fuel to the G-Eazy Romance Rumors After He Attends Her Sister’s Wedding

Ashley Benson had a particular plus-one for her sister’s wedding ceremony.

Earlier this week, Shaylene Benson walked down the aisle and tied the knot to her longtime enjoy, Adam Swerdlow. The newlyweds acquired married at the Selanne Steak Tavern in Laguna Seashore, Calif. on Thursday, June 18.

From the bride’s Instagram Stories, it appeared she stored her guest checklist modest and intimate—which could be due to the ongoing Coronavirus pandemic and the city’s restrictions surrounding gatherings.

Of program, Ashley joined in on the pleasurable and celebrated her older sister’s massive day with a particular a person by her side: G-Eazy.

That is suitable, the Very Small Liars alum brought the 31-12 months-previous rapper with her to the family affair. Additionally, the two looked like they were enjoying themselves. In 1 of Shaylene’s Instagram Stories, Ashley and G-Eazy had been all smiles and noticed laughing as they gathered all over in a circle with the bride standing up coming to them.