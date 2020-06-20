Arnold Schwarzenegger Responds To Newsom Mask Order – Los Angeles

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Arnold Schwarzenegger had his opinions Thursday right after Gov. Gavin Newsom announced a statewide mask mandate.

The former governor of California took to Twitter saying the mandate was “100% the right move” and that it will “help us beat this terrible virus.”

“The science is unanimous – if we all wear masks, we slow down the spread and can reopen safely,” he mentioned. “It’s not a political issue. Anyone making it a political issue is an absolute moron who can’t read.”

The “Terminator” actor has been vocal about his stance on sporting masks amid the coronavirus pandemic.

On Tuesday, Schwarzenegger stopped by Gold’s Health club in Venice right after it reopened to members for the 1st time because the coronavirus shutdown started in March.

CBSLA’s Tina Patel mentioned he created a check out to shoot a video for social media, but later on mentioned he wouldn’t return to the fitness center mainly because there is no encounter mask necessity.

Newsom’s order applies to all Californians in indoor spaces, healthcare settings, on public transportation and rideshare motor vehicles and at workplaces that are visited by the public or exactly where foods is ready for sale or distribution.

Masks are also necessary outside exactly where men and women are not able to keep a distance of 6 feet from every single other.