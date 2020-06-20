Arcadia Police Seek Public’s Help In Locating Steven Ellington Who Was Last Seen In Arcadia – Los Angeles

ARCADIA (CBSLA) — Authorities in Arcadia are asking for the public’s aid in finding Steven Ellington, who was final witnessed Wednesday.

Ellington was witnessed final all over seven p.m. on June 17th, in the spot of Huntington Drive and Baldwin Avenue in Arcadia.

Ellington is five-feet, four-inches tall and weighs 160 lbs. Ellington is 59. He has a cognitive disability, and might not be in a position to determine himself, or return house on his very own, police explained.

Ellington’s family members believes he might have boarded a Metro or Foothill Transit bus and is no longer in the Arcadia spot.

Everyone with a lot more facts about Ellington’s whereabouts was asked to phone 9-one-one or get in touch with the Arcadia Police Division Dispatch Center at (626) 574-5123.