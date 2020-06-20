Arcadia Police Seek Help Finding At-Risk Missing Person – Los Angeles

ARCADIA (CBSLA) — The Arcadia Police Division is attempting to find an at-chance missing individual.

Steven Ellington, 59, was final noticed on Wednesday about seven p.m. in the place of Huntington Dr. and Baldwin Ave. Ellington’s loved ones believes he could have boarded a Metro or Foothill Transit bus and is no longer in Arcadia.

Detectives are asking for the public’s aid returning Ellington house securely. He has a cognitive disability and could not be in a position to determine himself or return house on his personal.

Ellington is described as an African American male, 5′ 4″ and 160 lbs. He has brief black hair and dark brown eyes. He was final noticed sporting a extended sleeve black T-shirt, camouflage pants, black socks, and black footwear with white ideas.

If you have facts or see Ellington, please contact 9-one-one or speak to the Arcadia Police Division Dispatch Center at (626) 574-5123.