Apple Removed Pocket Casts From Its App Store In China

Apple has eliminated a common podcast app referred to as Pocket Casts from its app retailer in China at the request of the Chinese government, the app’s makers stated on Thursday.

Pocket Casts tweeted that it had been contacted by the Cyberspace Administration of China, the company that regulates and censors the country’s world wide web, by means of Apple two days in advance of the app was taken down from the retailer.

“We believe podcasting is and should remain an open medium, free of government censorship,” tweeted Pocket Casts. “As this kind of, we will not be censoring podcast content material at [the CAC’s] request.”