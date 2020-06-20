Apple Removed Pocket Casts From Its App Store In China

Apple has eliminated a common podcast app referred to as Pocket Casts from its app retailer in China at the request of the Chinese government, the app’s makers stated on Thursday.
Pocket Casts tweeted that it had been contacted by the Cyberspace Administration of China, the company that regulates and censors the country’s world wide web, by means of Apple two days in advance of the app was taken down from the retailer.
“We believe podcasting is and should remain an open medium, free of government censorship,” tweeted Pocket Casts. “As this kind of, we will not be censoring podcast content material at [the CAC’s] request.”
Apple did not react to a request for comment from Information.
Apple has a extended background of censoring content material on its platforms in response to demands from China, a big and significant industry in which Apple manufactures most of its merchandise. Apple produced above $13 billion — just about 15% of the company’s complete income — from China in the initially 3 months of 2020 alone.
Final yr, for instance, Apple eliminated HKmap.reside, an app that allow persons in Hong Kong track police through the country’s professional-democracy protests. It has also deleted VPN apps that allow Chinese consumers bypass nearby world wide web censorship, as effectively as apps from publications like Quartz and the New York Occasions right after they published posts essential of China. Final yr, Apple also eliminated the Taiwan flag emoji for consumers in Hong Kong.