AP Interview: Ethiopia to fill disputed dam, deal or no deal

In an interview with The Related Press, Ethiopian Foreign Minister Gedu Andargachew on Friday declared that his nation will go ahead and begin filling the $four.six billion Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam subsequent month, even with no an agreement. “For us it is not mandatory to reach an agreement before starting filling the dam, hence we will commence the filling process in the coming rainy season,” he mentioned.

“We are working hard to reach a deal, but still we will go ahead with our schedule whatever the outcome is. If we have to wait for others’ blessing, then the dam may remain idle for years, which we won’t allow to happen,” he mentioned. He extra that “we want to make it clear that Ethiopia will not beg Egypt and Sudan to use its own water resource for its development,” pointing out that Ethiopia is paying out for the dam’s building itself.

He spoke right after the most recent round of talks with Egypt and Sudan on the dam, the very first considering that discussions broke down in February, failed to attain agreement.

No date has been set for talks to resume, and the foreign minister mentioned Ethiopia does not think it is to get them to a head of state degree.

The many years-extended dispute pits Ethiopia’s wish to turn out to be a main electrical power exporter and advancement engine towards Egypt’s concern that the dam will substantially curtail its water provide if filled also rapidly. Sudan has extended been caught involving the competing interests.

The arrival of the rainy season is bringing additional water to the Blue Nile, the major branch of the Nile, and Ethiopia sees an great to start filling the dam’s reservoir subsequent month.

The two Egypt and Ethiopia have hinted at military methods to safeguard their interests, and gurus worry a breakdown in talks could lead to conflict.

Ethiopia’s foreign minister would not say no matter if his nation would use military action to defend the dam and its operations.

“This dam should have been a reason for cooperation and regional integration, not a cause for controversies and warmongering,” he mentioned. “Egyptians are exaggerating their propaganda on the dam issue and playing a political gamble. Some of them seem as if they are longing for a war to break out.”

Gedu extra: “Our reading is that the Egyptian side wants to dictate and control even future developments on our river. We won’t ask for permission to carry out development projects on our own water resources. This is both legally and morally unacceptable.”

He mentioned Ethiopia has supplied to fill the dam in 4 to 7 many years, taking doable reduced rainfall into account.

Sticking factors in the talks have been how considerably water Ethiopia will release downstream from the dam throughout a multi-yr drought and how Ethiopia, Egypt and Sudan will resolve any long term disputes.

The United States earlier this yr attempted to broker a deal, but Ethiopia did not attend the signing meeting and accused the Trump administration of siding with Egypt. This week some Ethiopians felt vindicated when the U.S. Nationwide Safety Council tweeted that “257 million people in east Africa are relying on Ethiopia to show strong leadership, which means striking a fair deal.”

In reply to that, Ethiopia’s foreign minister mentioned: “Statements issued from governments and other institutions on the dam should be crafted carefully not to take sides and impair the fragile talks, especially at this delicate . They should issue fair statements or just issue no statements at all.”

He also rejected the notion that the situation need to be taken to the United Nations Safety Council, as Egypt would like. Egypt’s foreign ministry issued a statement Friday saying Egypt has urged the Safety Council to intervene in the dispute to aid the events attain a “fair and balanced solution” and protect against Ethiopia from “taking any unilateral actions.”

The most recent talks noticed officials from the U.S., European Union and South Africa, the recent chairman of the African Union, attending as observers.

Sudan’s Irrigation Minister Yasser Abbas advised reporters right after talks ended Wednesday that the 3 counties’ irrigation leaders have agreed on “90% or 95%” of the technical problems but the dispute above the “legal points” in the deal stays dissolved.

The Sudanese minister mentioned his nation and Egypt rejected Ethiopia’s attempts to consist of articles or blog posts on water sharing and previous Nile treaties in the dam deal. Egypt has acquired the lion’s share of the Nile’s waters beneath decades-previous agreements dating back to the British colonial era. Eighty-5 % of the Nile’s waters originate in Ethiopia from the Blue Nile.

“The Egyptians want us to offer a lot, but they are not ready to offer us anything,” Gedu mentioned Friday. “They want to control everything. We are not discussing a water-sharing agreement.”

The nations need to not get caught in a debate about historic water rights, William Davison, senior analyst on Ethiopia with the Global Crisis Group, advised reporters this week. “During a period of filling, yes, there’s reduced water downstream. But that’s a temporary period,” he mentioned.

Preliminary electrical power generation from the dam could be observed late this yr or in early 2021, he mentioned.

Ethiopia’ foreign minister expressed disappointment in Egypt’s efforts to uncover backing for its side.

“Our African brotherly countries should have supported us, but instead they are tainting our country’s name around the world, and especially in the Arab world,” he mentioned. “Egypt’s monopolistic approach to the dam issue will not be acceptable for us forever.”

Cara Anna in Johannesburg contributed.