‘Amazon signals entry into alcohol delivery in India’ – Latest News

NEW DELHI: Amazon.com Inc has secured clearance to supply alcohol in India’s eastern state of West Bengal, in accordance to a document observed by Reuters, signalling the US e-commerce giant’s initially foray into the country’s multi-billion-dollar sector.

In a observe on Friday, West Bengal State Drinks Corp, the authorised company to carry out on-line retail of liquor trade in the state, stated Amazon was between the organizations identified to be eligible for registration with authorities.

Alibaba-backed Indian grocery venture BigBasket has also won approval to supply alcohol in the state, the observe stated.

West Bengal is India’s fourth most populous state, with a population of far more than 90 million individuals.

Amazon has been invited to signal a memorandum of comprehending with the state, stated the observe, which has not previously been reported.

Amazon did not reply to a request for comment. BigBasket also did not reply to a request for comment.

Amazon’s curiosity in delivering alcohol in West Bengal marks a daring move to make inroads into a market place that is well worth $27.two billion, in accordance to estimates by IWSR Drinks Marketplace Evaluation.

Above the many years, Amazon has expanded its e-commerce operations in India as far more and far more individuals go on-line to store for every little thing from groceries to electronics. The business has committed $six.five billion in investments in India, 1 of its critical development markets.

India’s top rated two foods-delivery startups, Swiggy and Zomato, started out delivering alcohol in some cities final month, as they looked to income in on the higher demand for booze as a lot of states come out of a lockdown aimed at tackling the coronavirus.

India limited liquor income when it announced a nationwide lockdown in March. Hundreds of individuals queued up at liquor retailers in May possibly when some restrictions have been eased, and the liquor business had been lobbying with a lot of states to make it possible for on-line deliveries.

Each and every state sets its personal alcohol income policy. West Bengal final month invited organizations to express curiosity for “handling electronic ordering, purchase, sale and home delivery of alcoholic liquors from licensed retail outlets” to eligible legal-age customers in the state.

