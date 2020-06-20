Amazon and Valentino file joint lawsuit over shoe counterfeiting – Latest News

Italian luxury brand Valentino and Online giant Amazon have filed a joint lawsuit towards New York-based mostly Kaitlyn Pan Group for allegedly counterfeiting Valentino footwear and supplying them for sale on-line.

The move is Amazon’s initially joint litigation with a luxury vogue brand and Valentino’s initially with an on-line retailer.

The lawsuit regards the Valentino Garavani Rockstud footwear and the vogue group will obtain any proceeds from the situation, the corporations explained in a statement.

Kaitlyn Pan did not right away reply to an emailed request for comment.

Amazon has extended been rumoured to be readying a new luxury vogue web site to rival Alibaba’s Tmall Luxury Pavilion, but LVMH and other prime luxury groups say the chance of counterfeiting is substantial on this kind of platforms.

Amazon explained it had shut down Kaitlyn Pan’s vendor account on its platform in September 2019.

“Despite multiple notices of infringement and a cease and desist order, Kaitlyn Pan continues to import, distribute, sell, and offer infringing products on kaitlynpanshoes.com,” the corporations explained.

They extra Kaitlyn Pan had experimented with to apply for a U.S. trademark for the Garavani Rockstud footwear, “flagrantly and willfully disregarding Valentino’s intellectual property”.

