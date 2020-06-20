Alleged Asus ZenFone 7 spotted on Geekbench browser

Asus ZF was spotted on the Geekbench browser.
In the final two days, there have been 14 benchmarking exams on Geekbench on a cellphone named Asus ZF. As of proper now, the very best guess is that this is the Asus ZenFone 7(Z) — the Z is in brackets simply because the Asus ZenFone six was essentially the Asus ZenFone six (z) and the Z was hidden.
In accordance to the Geekbench exams, the cellphone utilizes 12GB of RAM and a Snapdragon 865 processor.
In terms of its benchmarking prowess the Zenfone ZF has a single-core score regular of 965 and a multi-core score regular of approximately three,372.
The Asus ZenFone 7(z) will probable launch sometime in July.
Supply: Geekbench