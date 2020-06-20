Alicia Keys Reveals She Came Close to Becoming Member of 3LW

Instagram

The ‘Girl of Fire’ hitmaker opens up in new interview about stepping away from the possibility to be a element of the woman band, comprising of Adrienne Bailon, Kiely Williams and Naturi Naughton.

–

Alicia Keys has shocked supporters with information she was near to starting to be a member of woman band 3LW in the early days of her job.

The “Girl on Fire” hitmaker dropped out of the working to join the trio shortly ahead of she launched her Grammy-winning solo debut album, “Songs in A Minor”, in 2001.

“My second band that I was in, was kind of like one of these projects that are put together by people, and they heard I sang and they were like, ‘Oh, maybe you could be a part of it…,’ ” Alicia recalled through WIRED’s Autocomplete Interviews Video Series. “It didn’t work out with me, but eventually they came out. I think their name was Little Women, but I was never part of that.”

https://www.youtube.com/view?v=_Qupc7kvV5o



Alicia scooped up 5 Grammys for “Songs in A Minor” right after stepping away from the possibility to join 3LW, brief for three Minor Ladies, comprised of Adrienne Bailon, Kiely Williams and Naturi Naughton.

Their most significant hit, “No More (Baby I’ma Do Right)”, was launched in 2000, a yr ahead of Alicia’s solo debut.