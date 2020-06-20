Alicia Keys & John Legend Provide The Good Vibes In Celebration Of Juneteenth

Alicia Keys and John Legend came by means of with the great vibes as they went down a listing of the hits that they every single have in their catalogs for the most current “Verzuz” battle.

The two Alicia and John proved that during the many years that they are not only incredible when it comes to the piano, but also when it comes to their pen game. The two artists joined forces with their pianos to not only workforce up with each other to collaborate on a couple of songs, but to demonstrate their greatness as persons.

They gave us some enjoy songs to vibe to, and also some up-tempo songs that have often been some get together starters.

At the begin of the battle, they carried out “Redemption Song,” with each other prior to going off into their hit singles. Alicia then went very first and chose “Ghetto Story,” which she was featured on with dancehall artist Cham. John Legend then went into a swift music lesson and unveiled that he met Lauryn Hill back in the day, and he played a couple of songs for her, and he ended up taking part in the piano on her hit single “Everything Is Everything,” off of her traditional album “The Miseducation of Lauryn Hill.”

From there, the hits began to movement as Alicia Keys played songs this kind of as Eve’s “Gangsta Lovin,” and Usher’s “My Boo,” which had been each hit singles she was featured on. She even played her other hits this kind of as “Karma,” “New York,” “Teenage Love Affair,” “If I Ain’t Got You,” and so a lot of other hits.

John Legend came by means of with “Ordinary People,” “Heaven Only Knows,” “This Time,” “Greenlight,” “Tonight,” and a lot of other hits from his catalog.

One particular unique minute viewers loved was when John Legend received on the keys and supplied the background vocals as Alicia Keys reenacted the telephone phone scene from “You Don’t Know My Name.”

If you missed the Alicia Keys vs. John Legend battle, examine out this recap under:

Want tea straight in your text inbox? Hit us up at 917-722-8057 or click right here to join!

TSR Employees: Jade Ashley @Jade_Ashley94