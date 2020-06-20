AC Podcast 479: App Store Rules; Xperia 1 ii; When Phones Were Fun

Michael Fisher stops by for a chat about the remarkable series of movies on his Mr. Mobile YouTube channel: ‘When Phones Were Fun’. He, Daniel, and Andrew also talk about why quite a few developers give preference to Apple’s App Store in excess of Google Perform, in spite of Apple’s onerous and inconsistent guidelines.

They share ideas on Sony’s Xperia 1 ii, the camera in Huawei’s P40 Professional Plus, Jelly two, Google Pixel Buds, and additional. All round, this episode is packed floor-to-ceiling with mobile phone geekery!

