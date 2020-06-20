Aaron Glee Confesses To The Murder Of #BlackLivesMatter Activist Oluwatoyin Salau

#Roommates, days following #BlackLivesMatter activist Oluwatoyin Salau was observed dead in Tallahassee, Florida—the primary suspect in the situation has ultimately confessed. Aaron Glee officially confessed to murdering Oluwatoyin, as very well as one more female, in accordance to not too long ago publicized court paperwork.

Neighborhood media shops have supplied an update to the heartbreaking murder of activist Oluwatoyin Salau, the 19-12 months-previous was not too long ago observed dead in Tallahassee, Florida. Suspect Aaron Glee, 49, confessed a number of occasions to the kidnapping and killing of each Oluwatoyin and Victoria Sims, a volunteer and retired state employee. In accordance to newly launched court paperwork, Glee waived his proper to continue to be silent and informed nearby officers from the Tallahassee Police Division and the Orlando Police Division what took place.

Amongst the information in his gruesome confession, contain revealing that he stored Oluwatoyin prisoner in his dilapidated house positioned on Monday Street for various days, as he continued to repeatedly rape her. He ultimately explained he determined to destroy her to keep away from finding caught by authorities. Glee explained he stored her tied up in his house for 3 to 5 days, but misplaced track of time simply because “he was heavily under the influence of alcohol.” Furthermore, Glee explained he launched her at occasions to consume and bathe—while “sexually assaulting her numerous times during those three to five days.” He then tied her up in a way in which he imagined would bring about her to die and left her in a bedroom.

“Glee explained how more than the program of various hrs he would re-enter the bedroom a number of occasions to see if [she] was even now alive,” the report says. “Ultimately, he entered into the bedroom and established [she] was deceased.”

Court paperwork also reveal that Oluwatoyin and Victoria Sims, 75, apparently met every single for the initially time just days just before they had been killed by Glee—including Glee arranging for Sims to select each of them up at a nearby bus halt.

As we previously reported, Oluwatoyin Salau went missing on June sixth and Victoria Sims went missing on June 11th. On the 13th police officers swarmed Glee’s house following tracing Sims’ cellphone to his deal with. They observed Sims’ entire body beneath a bloody sheet in a bedroom and Oluwatoyin’s entire body beneath a pile of leaves in the woods behind the property.

