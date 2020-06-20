A Second Officer In George Floyd’s Murder Case Reportedly Released On Bail

The 2nd of 4 officers concerned in the death of George Floyd has reportedly been launched from jail following he posted bail.

J. Alexander Keung, 26, walked out of the Hennepin County Jail Friday evening following meeting his bail, which was set at $750,000, the Minneapolis Star Tribune reviews.

Keung is 1 of the 3 former Minneapolis officers charged with aiding and abetting the 2nd-degree murder of George Floyd. Derek Chauvin, the officer who killed George by kneeling on his neck, was charged with 2nd-degree murder.

In addition to Keung, 37-yr-outdated Thomas Lane was the only other ex-officer charged in George Floyd’s death to be launched on bail. Tou Thao, who also faced the exact same aiding and abetting expenses, is even now in jail on $750,000 bail.

Chauvin’s bail was set at $one.25 million.

Kueng, of Plymouth, was doing work only his third shift as a complete-time officer, in accordance to his defense attorneys.

About eight:08 p.m. on May well 25th, Kueng and Lane responded to a get in touch with about a guy employing a counterfeit $20 bill at a location identified as Cup Meals.

The two officers observed Floyd sitting in a close by auto, handcuffed him and attempted to place him in their squad auto even though Chauvin and Thao arrived to aid.

In the course of George’s arrest, Kueng took his pulse and informed his colleagues, “I couldn’t find one,” in accordance to the criminal complaint.

Chauvin stored his knee on Floyd’s neck for about two minutes following Kueng’s remarks, in accordance to the expenses brought towards them.

Because George Floyd’s untimely death, international demonstrations towards racial injustice and police brutality have ensued and police reform legislation has been proposed on the community, state and federal ranges.

