A look at the latest updates on COVID-19

Colorado launched new suggestions loosening restrictions on companies and encouraging in-state travel Friday — the exact same day that Gov. Jared Polis signed an buy extending permission to use stadiums as overflow hospitals.

So far, the variety of new instances and hospitalizations propose Colorado is even now on a favorable trajectory, state epidemiologist Dr. Rachel Herlihy stated. Some surveys propose Colorado residents are far more ready to put on masks than individuals in states that have witnessed a 2nd wave, and these person possibilities will dictate what path the curve requires, she stated.

* * *

Colorado public wellbeing officials on Friday reported an outbreak of the novel coronavirus amid staffers at a residential camp that borders El Paso and Teller counties.

At least 4 instances of the respiratory condition COVID-19 have been confirmed, officials stated. An additional 7 staff at Eagle Lake Overnight Camp are regarded to have prospective instances of COVID-19. And an extra 40 staffers had been exposed to the condition.

* * *

Bars across Colorado can officially reopen, in accordance to new suggestions launched by the state.

Whilst eating places even now will operate at 50% capability or up to 50 individuals indoors, bars “where patrons go for the primary purpose of beverage consumption” might open at 25% occupancy or up to 50 individuals indoors, in accordance to the suggestions.

