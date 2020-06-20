93-Year-Old Opal Lee Calls For Juneteenth As National Holiday With Walk In Fort Worth – Dallas / Fort Worth

FORT Really worth () – A caravan of vehicles created its way by means of Fort Worth this morning to mark Juneteenth. The group’s leader was a 93-12 months-outdated activist fighting to get this day the recognition it deserves.

Mrs. Opal Lee started the two.five mile trek from downtown to Will Rogers Coliseum at about 10 a.m. Friday morning.

The stroll is portion of her campaign to get Juneteenth acknowledged as a nationwide vacation.

“I think that the climate now – the protesters, the virus – seems to make it urgent that we get something done as quickly as possible,” Lee stated.

Dozens of vehicles followed her, several with indications in assistance of her life’s mission to increase awareness about this historic day.

The two.five mile journey symbolizes the two.five many years it took for information of the Emancipation Proclamation to attain enslaved individuals in Texas.

Lee’s many years-extended work to get nationwide recognition for this day of freedom has acquired momentum in latest weeks following the police killing of George Floyd and the protests that followed.

Her on the internet petition has garnered much more than 400,000 signatures so far.

“Sign our petition,” stated Lee. “We are trying to give Congress a million signatures so they know it’s not just one little old lady in tennis shoes in our national Juneteenth observance group. We want Congress to know that there are people who are interested in Juneteenth being a national holiday”

Thursday afternoon, Texas Sen. John Cornyn announced he will introduce bipartisan legislation to make Juneteenth a federal vacation. Lee is hopeful she’ll get to see it occur in her lifetime.

If not, she says it is up to the up coming generation to carry on her battle. She needs to see the youthful individuals who have been out protesting consider that vitality and truly get items transformed.