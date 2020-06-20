6 Trump Campaign Staffers In Tulsa Test Positive For COVID-19 – San Francisco

TULSA ( Information) — 6 Trump campaign staffers on the advance workforce for the president’s rally in Tulsa, Oklahoma on Saturday have examined constructive for the coronavirus, the Trump campaign confirmed to Information.

In accordance to the campaign, the staffers had been right away quarantined and will not have get in touch with with any rally attendees.

“Per safety protocols, campaign staff are tested for COVID-19 before events. Six members of the advance team tested positive out of hundreds of tests performed, and quarantine procedures were immediately implemented,” Trump campaign communications director Tim Murtaugh stated in a statement. “No COVID-positive staffers or anyone in immediate contact will be at today’s rally or near attendees and elected officials. As previously announced, all rally attendees are given temperature checks before going through security, at which point they are given wristbands, facemasks and hand sanitizer.”

The rally, Mr. Trump’s initial because March, is taking area at the Financial institution of Oklahoma Center, which holds 19,000 folks, with an further stage in the outside region adjacent to the venue that can hold various thousand far more.

>>For far more on this story, pay a visit to CBSNews.com