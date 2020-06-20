6 staffers setting up for Trump rally positive for COVID-19

WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump’s campaign says 6 employees members assisting set up for his Saturday evening rally in Tulsa, Oklahoma, have examined positive for coronavirus.

The campaign’s communications director, Tim Murtaugh, mentioned in a statement that “quarantine procedures” had been instantly initiated and no employees member who examined positive would attend the occasion. He mentioned no 1 who had quick get in touch with with these staffers would attend, both.

Murtaugh mentioned campaign employees members are examined for COVID-19 as element of the campaign’s security protocols.

Campaign officials say absolutely everyone who is attending the rally will be provided temperature checks ahead of they pass by way of protection. They will also be provided masks to put on, if they want, and hand sanitizer at the 19,000-seat BOK Center.

The rally was anticipated to be the greatest indoor gathering in the planet through the pandemic.

Tulsa has noticed situations of COVID-19 spike in the previous week, and the community well being division director asked that the rally be postponed. But Republican Gov. Kevin Stitt mentioned it would be safe and sound. The Oklahoma Supreme Court on Friday denied a request that absolutely everyone attending the indoor rally put on a mask, and number of in the crowd outdoors Saturday had been sporting them.