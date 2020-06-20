6 staffers setting up for Trump rally positive for COVID-19 –

By
Matilda Coleman
-
0
1

WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump’s campaign says 6 employees members assisting set up for his Saturday evening rally in Tulsa, Oklahoma, have examined positive for coronavirus.

The campaign’s communications director, Tim Murtaugh, mentioned in a statement that “quarantine procedures” had been instantly initiated and no employees member who examined positive would attend the occasion. He mentioned no 1 who had quick get in touch with with these staffers would attend, both.

