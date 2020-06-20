30 Biggest Pop Culture Moments Since 1990

Whilst we are enormous supporters of award exhibits and the red carpet vogue that comes with it, there has been a disappointing lack of diversity in a lot of of the award exhibits nominees.

In 2016, activist April Reign referred to as out the 2015 Oscars for featuring only white nominees in all 4 acting classes, sparking 1000’s to adopt the hashtag demanding even more representation and consideration for best honors.

Whilst there is a techniques to go, there have been memorable wins each prior to and soon after the motion that had been enormous moments in pop culture historical past, this kind of as Halle Berry getting to be the 1st black girl to win an Academy Award for Greatest Actress, Jordan Peele becoming honored as the 1st screenwriter to win Greatest Unique Screenplay, Ava DuVernay earning the first nomination for a black female Director and John Singleton‘s Greatest Director win becoming a 1st for a black director.

In addition, stars in other award exhibits grew to become “firsts,” this kind of as Sandra Oh representing the 1st girl of Asian descent to gather far more than 1 Golden Globes trophy and Laverne Cox bringing the LGBTQIA+ neighborhood a win as the 1st openly trans man or woman to be nominated for an acting Emmy award.