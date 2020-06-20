3 Boston City Councilors push for diverting nonviolent 911 calls away

BOSTON (AP) — 3 members of the Boston City Council want to begin diverting nonviolent 911 calls away from police.

The councilors have filed an ordinance that calls for “an alternative response from non-law enforcement agencies,” The Boston Globe reported. They mentioned Boston police frequently react to nonviolent calls for services that consist of concerns this kind of as homelessness and substance abuse that are past the scope of their perform.

The councilors are Michelle Wu, Lydia Edwards and Julia Mejia. They’ve proposed the alterations in a time when calls for police reform are taking area all in excess of the nation in the wake of the deaths of George Floyd in Minnesota and Breonna Taylor in Kentucky.

The Boston councilors want the city to develop a crisis-response program for non-violent 911 calls inside of 90 days. They mentioned the program must connect individuals who need to have assist to unarmed services suppliers this kind of as overall health care specialists alternatively of police.