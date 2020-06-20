23 Clemson football players test positive for COVID-19

Clemson announced on Friday that 23 football players have examined positive for coronavirus due to the fact returning to campus this month.

Colleges spokesman Jeff Kallin said that in all 28 men and women have been observed with COVID-19 due to the fact testing started for athletes and other personnel on June eight.

Two football staffers and 3 athletes from other sports activities also examined positive.

Individuals acknowledged to have near get hold of with people who examined positive have been asked to quarantine for at least 10 days. The athletic division stated most of the complete instances have been asymptomatic and no one particular has been hospitalised.

Clemson is the most up-to-date plan to see positive test benefits from athletes returning to college. Texas, Houston and SMU have all had football players test positive due to the fact voluntary workout routines resumed.