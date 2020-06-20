2 Shot In North Minneapolis, Police Report

MINNEAPOLIS () — Police are investigating a shooting incident that left two men and women injured in North Minneapolis Saturday afternoon.

The shootings took place on the 800 block of 21st Avenue North at about four:45 p.m.

Officers arrived on the scene and located one particular victim with a non-daily life threatening gunshot wound. That individual was taken to North Memorial Health care Center.

A 2nd individual believed to be concerned in the shooting arrived at North Memorial shortly thereafter.

The two victims had been not recognized but police say one particular is a guy, and the other a lady.

No one particular is at present in custody and the Minneapolis Police Division is even now investigating.