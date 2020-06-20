DALLAS () – A 19-12 months-previous has been charged with murder immediately after he allegedly shot a guy in the head in Dallas, police explained.

Police explained they responded to the shooting on Monday, June 15 at about two:15 p.m. immediately after a witness known as 911 about seeing the suspect with a gun and the victim on the ground in the 1200 block of Holcomb Street.

Arriving officers located the victim, later on recognized as 48-12 months-previous William Kelly Duncan, with a gunshot wound to his head.

Police explained Duncan was taken to the hospital but died on Friday, June 19.

The suspect, 19-12 months-previous Gavin McFarland, was arrested on the day of the shooting and was charged with murder immediately after the victim died. He stays in jail on a $one million bond.