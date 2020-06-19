Instagram/WENN

Noname’s response earns mixed reactions from supporters as a single praises the Chicago rapper for the new song although a person else dubs the clapback ‘so needless.’

–

Noname has publicly responded to J. Cole‘s shade on his controversial song “Snow on Tha Bluff”. On Thursday, June 18, the Chicago took to her Twitter account to deal with the drama with her personal song named “Song 33”, in which she also highlights social troubles that are taking place in the latest weeks.

Seemingly taking a jab at J. Cole, Noname raps in the a single-minute and 9-seconds track, “He really bout to write about me/ When the world is in smokes?” She continues, “When it’s people in trees?/ When George begging for his mother saying he couldn’t breathe/ You thought to write about me?”

Noname responded to J. Cole with new song ‘Song 33’.

“Little did I know all my reading would be a bother/ It’s trans women being murdered and this is all he can offer?/ And this is what y’all receive?” she goes on rapping in the song, in which she touched on the latest murder of 19-12 months-outdated activist Oluwatoyin Salau.

She also highlighted latest social troubles in the song.

Her response earned mixed reactions from supporters. Praising Noname, a fan wrote in the replies, “This is how you criticize someone without attacking or disrespecting them.”

Even so, some other people slammed Noname for the response which a person dubbed “so unnecessary.” The naysayer additional, “It says a lot about maturity when you get pressurized by society to respond, but the n***a @JColeNC was legit being sincerely honest. I like you but this is crazy, especially from you. You are a woke person, dreaming right now.”

Criticizing Noname, yet another particular person wrote, “Yet you’re doing the same with all this going on. Why not have a actual conversation with him and speak to him about? Why make it bigger than it is?” Yet another comment go through, “you didn’t even addressed his praise or understood what he said to you. your ego blinded you. i thought you were more focused & smart than this. take your 15 of clout, that apparently that’s your agenda.”

A fan, meanwhile, considered it would be a good matter if Noname and J. Cole place their distinctions aside and do a collaboration. “Shaq and Kobe had their differences, but when it came time to win the ring, they were unstopabble. With that said, it’d be dope to see a @noname and @JColeNC collab. They’re both on the same team, just debating over whose approach is more effective,” the particular person mentioned.

The beef amongst J. Cole and Noname started out soon after the former criticized Noname on his song for not too long ago calling out her peers more than their social media silence following the death of George Floyd at the hands of a white police officer in Minnesota final month, Could 2020.

“She mad at the celebrities, low key I be thinkin’ she talking bout me,” he raps, later on incorporating, “But s**t, it’s something about the queen tone that’s botherin’ me.” Cole goes on to declare he is not educated sufficient to be as outspoken about the Black Lives Matter campaign as some consider he need to be, and suggests these wanting to share their expertise “treat people like children” so they can far better realize.

The lyrics sparked a backlash on the internet, but he returned to Twitter on Wednesday to defend his track – although also addressing speculation his verses had been about Noname. “I stand behind every word of the song that dropped last night,” he declared. “Right or wrong I can’t say, but I can say it was honest. Some assume to know who the song is about. That’s fine with me, it’s not my job to tell anybody what to think or feel about the work. I accept all conversation and criticisms.”