You can now deregister your number from Google RCS chat

Google has now launched a way to deregister your smartphone number from Google’s RCS chat.
Customers can now deregister their numbers by employing an on the web kind if they ever choose to switch from Android to iPhone. This is really handy if you switch phones so that you really don’t encounter missed messages. I’ve had this challenge even switching from my Pixel to a Huawei P40 Professional, as the P40 Professional does not assistance Google chat.
You can now deregister your smartphone number and disable chat with a kind that is equivalent to Apple’s process.
How it will work is you enter your telephone number and then you will obtain a verification code. When you enter the verification code, your number will be deregistered in about a week.
You can often just disable chat by means of the Messages app, but in situation you overlook or your handset was stolen, this is a very good way to get rid of the chat.
This is a equivalent challenge that Apple end users get when they transform from Apple to Android, the place iMessage messages will also get misplaced.
This on the web kind was very first spotted Reddit consumer Deallogically.
Supply: Google By means of: Reddit, Android Police