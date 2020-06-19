XXXTentacion’s Mom Accused of Stealing Hundreds of thousands From His Half-Brother’s Believe in

WENN

Jodi Kavney, the mom of Corey Pack, is launching a $11 million lawsuit towards Cleopatra Bernard two many years immediately after the tragic murder of the ‘Moonlight’ rapper.

XXXTentacion‘s mom is dealing with a different legal battle in excess of the income he left behind. Two many years immediately after the “Sad!” hitmaker was tragically gunned down in South Florida, Cleopatra Bernard was accused of stealing hundreds of thousands of bucks from the believe in fund the rapper allegedly set up for his half-brother Corey Pack.

Filing a lawsuit towards Bernard was Pack’s mom Jodi Kavney. In the legal paperwork obtained by TMZ, Kavney alleged that the slain 20 12 months-outdated rapper listed her son as one particular of the beneficiaries to his $50 million estate. She claimed that although 50 per cent of the asset went to Bernard and a different 25 per cent was set for XXX’s brother, Aiden Kerr, the rest was set aside for Pack.

Kavney went on to note that Bernard did not honor the breakdown, and as an alternative manufactured a deal with XXX’s infant mama that reduce Pack out of his share. In her try to recover the asset, she additional claimed that Bernard “improperly and surreptitiously transferred” to herself. She now seeks $11 million in damages.

In her lawsuit, Kavney also insisted that Pack is entitled to ownership rights to XXX’s record label, Terrible Vibe Entities. Her lawyer, Natasha Shaikh, claimed that they have attempted to maintain the matter out of court by sending Bernard a demand letter for her to return Pack’s $11 million portion. Nevertheless, their try acquired no response from Bernard.

XXX, whose true identify was Jahseh Onfroy, died in a shooting immediately after he left a motorbike dealer in Deerfield Seaside in June 2018. He was rushed to a close by hospital immediately after police identified him slumped in excess of in his auto, but he passed away from his injuries. 4 guys, Michael Boatwright, Trayvon Newsome, Dedrick Williams and Robert Allen, have considering that been arrested and charged with murder.

In regards to Bernard, she was reported to be fighting in excess of her late rapper son’s estate with his father Dwayne Onfroy. In mid-February 2020, court data uncovered that she filed a evidence of services towards Onfroy, who in 2019 asked the court to be incorporated in choices about his son’s music, company and income.

Bernard has also battled music producer James “Jimmy” Duval in excess of claims that her rapper son owed him $two million from unpaid royalties. Meanwhile, in a separate situation, she settled a custody battle with XXX’s infant mama Jenesis Sanchez in excess of her grandson Gekyume Onfroy immediately after establishing a believe in fund for the toddler.