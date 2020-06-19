Woman charged with Melbourne man’s murder

Nicole Anthea Anderson, 37, from Cranbourne was charged in the Melbourne Magistrates Court final evening in excess of the death of New Zealand guy Zane Meyer.

Human stays belonging to the 26-12 months-outdated Mr Meyer from Oakleigh South have been identified at Lysterfield on Wednesday, far more than a month right after he was reported missing.

Zane Meyer’s physique was located in Lysterfield. (Victoria Police)

Police at the scene in Lysterfield, exactly where Mr Meyer’s physique was located. ()

Court paperwork present police accuse Anderson of murdering Mr Meyer in the suburb of Oakleigh some among May well 11 and May well 12.

Police explained Mr Meyer was reported missing on May well 11 and his physique was located in a semi-rural place close to Nixon Street, Lysterfield, about 20km away from exactly where he was allegedly killed.

Ms Anderson and Mr Meyer have been identified to one particular a different.