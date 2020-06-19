Winnie Harlow Makes use of Alcohol as Excuse Right after Becoming Dubbed a ‘Mean Girl’

Instagram

The Canadian model claims she was ‘tipsy’ ample to comprehend that she was currently being rude to a fellow partygoer, who calls her out on social media immediately after their experience.

–

Winnie Harlow has responded immediately after currently being dragged on Twitter in excess of her alleged rude habits to a fellow partygoer through their current experience. Music advertising and marketing strategist Rebecca “Dimplez” Ijeoma took to the micro-blogging web-site on Thursday, June 18 to phone out the model, creating, “Had the wildest encounter with @WinnieHarlow… crazy how someone so pretty could be so ugly–as a human being. God bless her.”

Winnie apparently did not recount what took place at the get together the evening just before, replying to Dimplez’s tweet, “:s what happened?” Dimplez then explained, “Oh you know… pushing me out the way as you bulldozed your way to the front of a drink line. Having your manager call our mutual friend to ask me to take the tweet down. Typical mean girl BS. Be blessed.”

Winnie later on apologized for the incident, but blamed the alcohol for generating her drunk ample to not comprehend that she was currently being rude to an additional partygoer. “My love we were all tipsy, if I passed you to the bar it wasn’t on purpose, it was an open bar,” the Canadian model defended herself.

She also denied that she had her manager asked Dimplez to eliminate her tweet about their experience, claiming, “And I’ve just woken up to this I didn’t have anyone do anything. I apologize if I’ve made you feel a way that definitely not my intent xx.”

&#13<br />

Even though a single Instagram consumer believes that Winnie is “innocent,” several other people stated that it really is not the initial time somebody accused the “America’s Subsequent Top rated Model” alum of currently being imply. “Everyone says she’s rude tho,” a single individual responded to Dimplez’s story.

“Everyone says this about her smh,” an additional echoed. A fourth consumer similarly claimed, “Other than that, Winnie Da Pooh been rude.” A different individual remarked, “She continues to ruin her reputation.” Somebody else additional, “she was mean on antm , y’all should’ve known,” when a single other stated he/she was not “surprised.”

&#13<br />

Dimplez did not mention when and exactly where the incident took location, but on Wednesday evening, Winnie was viewed attending Teyana Taylor‘s listening get together for her approaching release “THE ALBUM”. Cardi B was an additional popular encounter viewed at the occasion, bringing along her daughter Kulture to mark the small girl’s red carpet debut as the two posed collectively on the red carpet.