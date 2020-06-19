Willow Smith Slams Cancel Culture, Says It’s Counter-Productive

Facebook

The ‘Whip My Hair’ hitmaker disagrees with the way individuals are ‘cancelled’ on social media for their blunders mainly because ‘shaming isn’t going to lead to mastering.’

Willow Smith has hit out at “cancel culture”, insisting that “shaming doesn’t lead to learning.”

The 19-12 months-previous star reflected on the way individuals are “cancelled” on social media right after saying some thing deemed disrespectful or offensive in a clip for an approaching episode of the Facebook View demonstrate “Red Table Speak“.

Through a roundtable chat, featuring civil rights activists Tamika D. Mallory and Dr. Angela Davis, along with and Willow’s mum Jada Pinkett Smith, the 48-12 months-previous actress recommended, “Let’s talk about cancel culture.”

“That is so prevalent right now,” Willow replied. “I’m seeing people shaming others, like saying really terrible things, shaming people for what they’re choosing to say or shaming people for not really saying anything at all.”

“But I feel like if we really want change, shaming doesn’t lead to learning.”

Mallory agreed and mused, “Cancel culture is a little dangerous. It definitely is because none of us are perfect.”

“It is a space that is a little difficult to manoeuvre because you do have to leave people room to make mistakes, to grow and to learn, but they have to show that they’re willing.”

When Jada joked she was “expecting to be cancelled at some point,” Mallory laughed, “If you’re not canceled, you’re not really popping.”

“Red Table Talk” airs two episodes this week, with the Juneteenth episode premiering on Friday, June 19, 2020 – marking the emancipation of the final remaining enslaved African Americans in the Confederacy – and a different featuring Will Smith for Father’s Day on Sunday.

The two will air at 12 P.M. ET right here.