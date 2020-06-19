Willow Smith Expresses Hope in Younger Generation’s Ability to Achieve Racial Equality

Can the younger generation attain racial equality? Never rule them out.

This extremely level was made by Jada Pinkett-Smith, Willow Smith and Adrienne “Gammy” Banfield Norris on Friday’s episode of Red Table Speak. In honor of Juneteenth, the panel of women—which incorporated visitors and Civil Rights activists Tamika D. Mallory and Dr. Angela Davis—held a candid conversation about racism in America.

For the duration of the 35-minute episode, the conversation touched on police brutality, diversity and inclusion, cancel culture and additional. Although mom Jada expressed that “Black America is in a crisis,” referring to the deaths of George Floyd, Rayshard Brooks, Eric Garner, Tamir Rice and Breonna Taylor, 19-12 months-outdated Willow expressed optimism relating to the potential and racial equality.

“I truly feel like correct now, [this is] the very first time I have ever noticed so several persons on the very same webpage,” the “Whip My Hair” artist expressed relating to the ongoing Black Lives Matter protests. “On one hand, that’s really inspiring and gives me a lot of hope and on the other hand, it kind of feels like just now?”