Willie Thorne’s ex-Miss Excellent Britain wife Jill Saxby reveals grief

Willie Thorne’s estranged wife has nowadays described her grief following his death in Spain this week and mentioned: ‘We even now loved just about every other – It is so unhappy. But now he can rest in peace’.

The Leicester-born snooker star married Fiona Walker in 1985, and they have twin sons, Tristan and Kieran, and a daughter, Tahli. Soon after his marriage broke down he started dating former Miss Excellent Britain Jill Saxby, and married in 2003, relocating to Spain, prior to parting in November 2019.

Ms Saxby, who survives him, along with his little ones and his brother Robert, mentioned nowadays: ‘We even now loved just about every other. We texted or spoke to just about every other every single day – notably when he grew to become poorly. In spite of the turmoil we loved just about every other quite substantially for 24 many years. It is so unhappy. But now he can rest in peace’.

In March, Thorne was diagnosed with leukaemia and had chemotherapy remedy at Torrevieja hospital and also had many blood transfusions, suffered from gout, and had a mystery infection, that noticed him return to hospital by ambulance final week, and was positioned in ICU.

Thorne, pictured enjoying snooker in 1976, reached two Planet Championship quarter-finals

He died from sepsis in the hospital on June 17, following medical professionals switched of the machine.

A Memorial support for Willie Thorne will be held at La Zenia new church in Orihuela Costa at 11.15am on Wednesday, June 24.

A GoFundMe web page was set up by friend and carer Julie O’Niell and British golfer Mark Roe, that raised more than €20,000 of which money will assist shell out for Thorne’s Memorial support.

The common persona died in a Spanish hospital yesterday morning following struggling ‘septic shock’ following respiratory failure.

His shut pal Gary Lineker described him as ‘one of life’s wonderful characters’ but mentioned he had ‘potted his final black much too soon’.

Thorne, promptly recognisable from his bald head and neat moustache, was nicely acknowledged for his exploits away from the snooker table.

He was married to a former Miss Excellent Britain winner, featured in Chas and Dave’s 1986 hit song ‘Snooker Loopy’, and appeared on Strictly Come Dancing in 2007.

Former England football captain Lineker, who like Thorne is from Leicester, mentioned: ‘Deeply, deeply saddened to hear that my friend Willie Thorne has passed away. One of life’s wonderful characters.

‘A marvellous snooker player and a lovely man who’s potted his last black substantially as well quickly. RIP Willie.’

Lineker and Thorne had been the two from Leicester and played snooker collectively on numerous events

Match of the Day presenter Gary Lineker is ‘deeply saddened’ to hear of his friend’s passing

BBC sports activities presenter Gabby Logan, who appeared on Strictly with the snooker player, wrote: ‘So unhappy to hear about the death of Willie Thorne. I loved viewing his occupation, we produced close friends on Strictly Come Dancing exactly where he was the loveliest “team mate”.’

The globe of snooker was rocked by information of Thorne’s death.

Fellow player Ronnie O’Sullivan mentioned: ‘Just want to say what a beautiful man – big heart, great company. Had a week in Ireland with him I’ll by no means overlook. Will be missed by a good deal of individuals in the Snooker globe. RIP WT.’

Former rival Dennis Taylor also paid his respects, saying: ‘Devastating news about Willie Thorne. We laughed our way around the world for 45 years. RIP Great One. That was my name for him. The Great WT.’

Referring to Thorne’s nickname as a player, Jimmy White tweeted: ‘Rest in Peace Mr Maximum Man.’

Planet Snooker chairman Barry Hearn additional: ‘I had the pleasure of managing the Excellent WT as element of the Matchroom crew in the 1980s. He was a more substantial than existence persona and he was a significant element of the rebirth of snooker at that time.

Retired snooker champion Stephen Hendry described Thorne as ‘one of my favourite individuals in snooker’.

Thorne advised in March how he was struggling from leukaemia. He was admitted to Torrevieja Hospital on the Costa Blanca in Spain with dangerously lower blood stress on Sunday.

Thorne appeared on the 2007 series of Strictly Come Dancing with spouse Erin Boag

Acquiring been positioned in an induced coma, he died shortly just before 2am Wednesday morning with members of his loved ones at his bedside.

Announcing his death, his pal and carer Julie O’Neill mentioned: ‘I was with him all the way to the finish reading through out messages from individuals.

‘He passed away quite peacefully and with out ache listening to his little ones saying they appreciate him offers me some comfort in this tricky time.’

She additional that she was grateful for people concerned in his care and £17,000 raised to assist him on a GoFundMe web page would go in the direction of having to pay for his funeral.

The retired sportsman, who had 3 little ones and two stepchildren, moved to Alicante in Spain final 12 months hoping to rebuild his existence following struggling from a extended-standing gambling issue.

His addiction often noticed him drop £20,000 betting on horse racing.

In 2015 he uncovered how his wife had stopped him from killing himself more than £1 million in gambling debts, which also noticed his United kingdom house repossessed following reviews he could not shell out the home loan.

Thorne after spoke of how lenders had threatened to chop off his wife’s fingers and get her jewellery to shell out off loans.

Speaking 5 many years in the past, he mentioned: ‘I couldn’t see a way out. I’d brought about so substantially grief to so numerous individuals.’

As a player he reached two Planet Championship quarter-finals and won the Mercantile Credit score Traditional in 1982.

Soon after retiring from snooker in 2002 he went on to turn into a BBC commentator.